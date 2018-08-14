Girl Throws Dad’s Phone In Sea 'Because He Uses It Too Much'

An Instagram video has gone viral after a four-year-old appeared to throw her dad’s mobile into the sea after he used it on a boat.

The video from Russian rapper Timati shows him sitting on the phone with his young daughter Alisa beside him. He talks on the phone while she tries to get his attention several times.

When he lowers the phone to speak to her, she grabs it and hurls it over the side of the boat, before grinning innocently at her perplexed dad.