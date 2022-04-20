Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh Clarifies Reports Of Reunion In Honour Of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud together in 2012 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Kimberley Walsh has spoken out amid reports of a potential Girls Aloud reunion in Sarah Harding’s memory.

Earlier this week, Nadine Coyle made headlines when she said the four members of the chart-topping pop group would be coming together for the first time since 2013 to put together an event in tribute to Sarah.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” Nadine explained. “She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.”

Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of Morning Live, Kimberley clarified exactly what she and her former bandmates were planning.

“I feel like I need to just clear this up a little bit,” she told co-host Gethin Jones. “There won’t be a reunion as such, we’re not going to be getting back on stage together. We still just don’t feel ready to get back on stage without Sarah.

“But we are planning an industry fundraiser for her in her memory, to raise as much money as we possibly can for cancer research.”

Kimberley added: “[Sarah] asked us to do this and it’s really important for us that we make it a big event. It’s all about [raising money].”

Now she's returned to the #BBCMorningLive sofa, @KimberleyJWalsh clarifies the rumours of a Girls Aloud 'reunion' and the plans to raise money for cancer research in memory of Sarah Harding. pic.twitter.com/HOgvNqcJ8a — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) April 20, 2022

Nadine previously said the planned event would “raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated”.

“We definitely want to do something to help others,” she said.

Girls Aloud on stage on their final tour in 2013 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Girls Aloud rose to fame on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

During their 10 years in the spotlight, the group released five studio albums, scored four UK number one singles and won a Brit Award for their hit The Promise, before calling things a day following their Ten tour in 2013.

After going public with her cancer diagnosis in 2020, Sarah released her autobiography Hear Me Out – named after a Girls Aloud single which she co-wrote – and released the one-off single Wear It Like A Crown, proceeds from which went to the The Christie NHS Foundation.