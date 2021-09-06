Girls Aloud Stars 'Devastated’ Following 'Utterly Cruel' Death Of Bandmate Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have said they are “absolutely devastated” by the death of their Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding at the age of 39. The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body. Her mother Marie announced her death on Instagram on Sunday and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”. Nadine shared a photo of a smiling Sarah on Instagram and said she was “absolutely devastated” by the news. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me,” she wrote. “I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Nicola shared a series of photos of them together during Girls Aloud’s early years and wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. “Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart. “There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. “A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.” Nicola described her bandmate as an “electric girl” and added: “You gave it everything and still with a smile. “A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.”

Sarah’s mother Marie announced her death on Sunday with a message which said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. “It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead. – Marie x” Following the news of Sarah’s death, tributes poured in from the world of entertainment. Music manager Louis Walsh, who helped create Girls Aloud on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, said he would remember Sarah with “great fondness”.

Oliver RudkinOliver Rudkin/Shutterstock Girls Aloud (L-R): Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle