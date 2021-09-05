Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died at the age of 39. According to a statement posted by the singer’s mother Marie Hardman on Sunday, Sarah “slipped away peacefully this morning”. Marie wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Sarah Harding pictured in 2016

The statement continued: “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah first rose to fame as a contestant on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals, in 2022 when she, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were chosen to form the girl band Girls Aloud. During their 10 years in the spotlight, Girls Aloud released five studio albums, scored four UK number one singles and won a Brit Award for their hit The Promise.

Fred Duval via Getty Images Girls Aloud pictured in 2012