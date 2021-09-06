Kimberley Walsh has paid tribute to her former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, following her death at the age of 39. Sarah’s mother Marie announced the tragic news on Sunday, describing her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”. The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body. Kimberley said her “heart is broken” following the news of Sarah’s death, describing her former bandmate’s “infectious chuckle” as “one of my favourite things in the world”.

Dave Hogan/Girls Aloud via Getty Images Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh performing at Wembley Stadium in 2009

On Monday, Kimberley wrote on her Instagram page: “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear. “Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world. Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard. “Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken.”

Sarah’s other former bandmates Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts had already paid tribute with individual posts on social media. Nadine shared a photo of a smiling Sarah on Instagram and said she was “absolutely devastated” by the news. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me,” she wrote. “I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Nicola shared a series of photos of them together during Girls Aloud’s early years and wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. “Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart. “There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. “A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.”

Nicola described her bandmate as an “electric girl” and added: “You gave it everything and still with a smile. “A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.” In her message announcing the news of Sarah’s death, her mum wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. “It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Girls Aloud (L to R): Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle Sarah Harding and Cheryl Cole