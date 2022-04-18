Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Cole of Girls Aloud arrive for the 2009 Brit Awards Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Girls Aloud are planning to come together for an event in honour of late band member Sarah Harding.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Nadine revealed that the foursome hope the money raised from the event will pay for a piece of equipment to help diagnose cancer earlier.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” Nadine said of their reunion plan. “She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.

“We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others.”

However, Nadine did not specify what form the event would take, with it unclear if the band would reunite musically for it.

Speaking on behalf of her bandmates, Nadine added: ”[Sarah’s passing] still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through.”

The band rose to fame on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 when the five singers were chosen to form the girl band Girls Aloud.

During their 10 years in the spotlight, the group released five studio albums, scored four UK number one singles and won a Brit Award for their hit The Promise, before calling things a day following their Ten tour in 2013.

Sarah performed with Girls Aloud for the final time in 2013 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

After going public with her cancer diagnosis in 2021, Sarah released her autobiography Hear Me Out – named after a Girls Aloud single which she co-wrote – and released the one-off single Wear It Like A Crown, proceeds from which went to the The Christie NHS Foundation.

