Gladiators Contender Reveals Unlikely Supporter In Susan Boyle

After being catapulted to international fame thanks to her viral Britain’s Got Talent audition, these days Susan Boyle enjoys a somewhat quieter life.
That being said, she will break her cover for a few select reasons, namely meeting up with fellow A-listers, duetting with her favourite singers and, apparently, Gladiators viewing parties.
Gladiators made a triumphant return to our screens earlier this week, with dog-walker Kerry Wilson coming out on top in the first episode of the series.
In an Instagram post to celebrate making it through to the quarter-finals, Kerry revealed her local town had thrown a viewing party to mark her debut Gladiators appearance, which was attended by a certain VIP.
“What a night with the best family and friends at the ‘Watch Party’,” she shared. “That was some show Gladiators put on!!!! I even had a celebrity guest wanting to come watch too.”
Alongside a photo of herself and the I Dreamed A Dream singer striking a pose, Kerry added: “Thanks for coming Susan. We enjoyed every minute of that episode!!”
Last year, Susan made a rare public appearance at Donny Osmond’s concert in Glasgow, where she and the former Osmonds singer (who she’s previously made no secret of being her fave) performed an impromptu duet.
The Grammy nominee also made a return to the stage when she gave a surprise performance on Britain’s Got Talent, after which she disclosed that she had recently recovered from what she described as a “small stroke” a year earlier.