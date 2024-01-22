Gladiators Contender Reveals Unlikely Supporter In Susan Boyle

Left: Kerry with Gladiators host Barney Walsh, Right: Susan Boyle BBC / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd /Jon Kopaloff/Getty

After being catapulted to international fame thanks to her viral Britain’s Got Talent audition, these days Susan Boyle enjoys a somewhat quieter life.

Gladiators made a triumphant return to our screens earlier this week, with dog-walker Kerry Wilson coming out on top in the first episode of the series.

In an Instagram post to celebrate making it through to the quarter-finals, Kerry revealed her local town had thrown a viewing party to mark her debut Gladiators appearance, which was attended by a certain VIP.

“What a night with the best family and friends at the ‘Watch Party’,” she shared. “That was some show Gladiators put on!!!! I even had a celebrity guest wanting to come watch too.”

Alongside a photo of herself and the I Dreamed A Dream singer striking a pose, Kerry added: “Thanks for coming Susan. We enjoyed every minute of that episode!!”

Last year, Susan made a rare public appearance at Donny Osmond’s concert in Glasgow, where she and the former Osmonds singer (who she’s previously made no secret of being her fave) performed an impromptu duet.