PA Archive/PA Images A teenager was stabbed and another injured in a 'large-scale disturbance' at Glasgow park. File image.

A teenager has been stabbed and another boy suffered a head injury during a “large-scale disturbance” at a park in Glasgow.

The two 16-year-olds were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident on Tuesday.

Police were called at about 8.15pm after a large number of school students reportedly gathered in Overlee Park, Clarkston.

It is believed that the teenagers may have been celebrating their exam results.

One of the teenagers is being treated for a stab wound in hospital, the other is being treated for a head injury, police said.

No details have been released about their conditions.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Walker said: “Our investigation is at an early stage to establish more information on those involved in this disturbance, and officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the area to gather more details on the incident.”