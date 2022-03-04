Crowds listen to Kylie perform on the Pyramid Stage at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in 2019. Matt Cardy via Getty Images

The Glastonbury line-up has been announced with Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to join the previously announced Billie Eilish as this year’s headliners at the annual music event.

The 2022 festival, which is returning after a Covid-enforced two year hiatus, will see Beatles legend Paul McCartney as Saturday night’s headliner.

It marks the second time he has headlined the Pyramid Stage, having previously performed in 2004.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will make his debut at the festival as he closes the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis previously stated her intention for Glastonbury to achieve a 50/50 split of female/male artists. Out of the 89 names announced so far, 48 are women or acts that include female artists.

The female acts taking to one of the stages at Worthy Farm in June include Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde, Jessie Ware, Charlie XCX and Doja Cat.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said: “It really is so exciting to be back. And it feels like we all need it. Everywhere I go, people tell me how much they’re looking forward to the festival’s return and how they’ve all been waiting for it.

“This will be our first Glastonbury for three years. It’s the biggest buildup we’ve ever had!”

The names announced are the first shortlist of acts for this year’s festival, which takes place on 22-26 June.

The full lineup is expected to be published in May.