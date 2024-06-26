Glastonbury Has Officially Thrown Open Its Doors For 2024 – And These Photos Sum Up The Sheer Joy Everyone Is Feeling

We might still be a few days off from the first performances on the Pyramid Stage, but Glastonbury is officially underway for 2024.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, massive queues had already begun forming outside Worthy Farm, before organiser Emily Eavis enthusiastically opened the gates for the first campers to make their way into the site for this year’s event.
Pictures taken from the camp show festival-goers beaming as they get ready for five days of fun – and no wonder, given the forecast is predicting pretty much nonstop sunshine and warm weather for Glasto weekend.
Even Emily herself looked over the moon to be welcoming people back to Glastonbury, where the first performances are set to take place on Friday afternoon.
Check out all the photos from day one of Glasto 2024 in the gallery below:
Chart-topper Dua Lipa, British music staples Coldplay and US sensation SZA all have top billing on the Pyramid Stage this weekend, marking the first time Glastonbury has ever had two female headliners.
Other major acts to look out for include Shania Twain in the coveted “Legends” slot, while Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Paloma Faith, Disclosure, Avril Lavigne, Sugababes, Jessie Ware, Jamie xx, Sampha, Arlo Parks, Gossip, James Blake and London Grammar are among the eclectic acts who’ll be performing on various stages between Friday and Monday.
Meanwhile, Emily recently claimed that Glasto might be taking a year off after the 2026 festival.
“The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land,” she shared earlier this month.
“And I think it’s quite good not to be seen to be cashing in.”