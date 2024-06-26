Glastonbury Has Officially Thrown Open Its Doors For 2024 – And These Photos Sum Up The Sheer Joy Everyone Is Feeling

The first guests have arrived at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2024 Leon Neal via Getty Images

We might still be a few days off from the first performances on the Pyramid Stage, but Glastonbury is officially underway for 2024.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, massive queues had already begun forming outside Worthy Farm, before organiser Emily Eavis enthusiastically opened the gates for the first campers to make their way into the site for this year’s event.

Advertisement

Pictures taken from the camp show festival-goers beaming as they get ready for five days of fun – and no wonder, given the forecast is predicting pretty much nonstop sunshine and warm weather for Glasto weekend.

Queues on Wednesday morning were already massive Leon Neal via Getty Images

The biggest weekend in the UK music calendar is almost upon us OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

No one looked more excited about Glastonbury reopening than Emily Eavis OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Advertisement

Even Emily herself looked over the moon to be welcoming people back to Glastonbury, where the first performances are set to take place on Friday afternoon.

Check out all the photos from day one of Glasto 2024 in the gallery below:

We already have a contender for best t-shirt at Glastonbury 2024 Leon Neal via Getty Images

The first ticketholders have now arrived at Worthy Farm OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

The first of this year's Glasto performers will take to the stage on Friday OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Chart-topper Dua Lipa, British music staples Coldplay and US sensation SZA all have top billing on the Pyramid Stage this weekend, marking the first time Glastonbury has ever had two female headliners.

Advertisement

Other major acts to look out for include Shania Twain in the coveted “Legends” slot, while Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Paloma Faith, Disclosure, Avril Lavigne, Sugababes, Jessie Ware, Jamie xx, Sampha, Arlo Parks, Gossip, James Blake and London Grammar are among the eclectic acts who’ll be performing on various stages between Friday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Emily recently claimed that Glasto might be taking a year off after the 2026 festival.

We've had our first bucket hat sighting, people Leon Neal via Getty Images

And speaking of hats... Leon Neal via Getty Images

We're pleased to see people are already taking sun protection seriously OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

“The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land,” she shared earlier this month.

Advertisement