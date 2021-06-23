ENTERTAINMENT
23/06/2021 13:09 BST

31 Iconic Photos From The Glastonbury Vaults To Remind You The Joy Of Festivals Will Return

What we wouldn't give to be in a muddy field with a warm cider surrounded by our mates right now.

Right about now, thousands upon thousands of people should be descending on the fields of Worthy Farm for Glastonbury 2021. 

But for the second year running, Covid has put a stop to the iconic event, meaning revellers will have to wait at least another year for the sheer joy the festival evokes. 

Whether it’s watching some of the world’s biggest artists headlining the Pyramid Stage, or even lugging five-day’s worth of alcohol and other supplies across the muddy site, there are so many moments we’re longing to experience once again. 

So, to remind ourselves that better days will return, we’re marking what would have been the opening day of this year’s festival with a nostalgic look at some iconic pictures from the Glasto vaults...

