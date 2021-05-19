Glastonbury organisers have been granted permission to hold a one-day music event at the festival’s usual site later this year.

Back in January, music fans were left gutted when it was announced for the second year running that Glastonbury would not be able to go ahead as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, organiser Emily Eavis revealed that she and her father Michael Eavis had applied for a licence to hold a concert at Worthy Farm in September.

After putting the wheels in motion, it was confirmed on Wednesday that this licence had been approved, meaning a one-day event can go ahead in the autumn.