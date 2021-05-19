Glastonbury organisers have been granted permission to hold a one-day music event at the festival’s usual site later this year.
Back in January, music fans were left gutted when it was announced for the second year running that Glastonbury would not be able to go ahead as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, organiser Emily Eavis revealed that she and her father Michael Eavis had applied for a licence to hold a concert at Worthy Farm in September.
After putting the wheels in motion, it was confirmed on Wednesday that this licence had been approved, meaning a one-day event can go ahead in the autumn.
Mendip council’s chair of licensing said (via The Guardian): “Any event would have to be Covid-safe, and Mendip will work with other organisations and the organisers to make sure that’s the case.”
Up to 50,000 attendees will be permitted to attend this one-off event, but overnight camping will not be allowed.
Meanwhile, with no Glastonbury this year, a special live-stream is set to take place this weekend, with Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka all on the bill.
There’s also a mysterious gap on the line-up for an act yet to be revealed.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar, Beatles star Paul McCartney and chart-topping singer Taylor Swift had all been booked to headline Glastonbury in 2020, before the event was scrapped due to the pandemic.
Diana Ross was supposed to have filled the “Legends” slot, following in the footsteps of recent performers like Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and ELO.