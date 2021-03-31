Among those confirmed to take part in Live At Worthy Farm include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

The five-hour virtual event will stream direct from Worthy Farm in May and include performances from well-known sites around the farm, including the Stone Circle.

Glastonbury organised have announced a global livestream event to help plug the gap after the cancellation of this year’s festival.

#LiveAtWorthyFarm A global livestream event Saturday, 22nd May, 2021 Tickets on sale now, at https://t.co/QTGMwdaW9i For one night only, the greatest show online pic.twitter.com/ymJLc9RmPJ

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, organiser Emily Eavis said the ticketed event is going to be “taking you on a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm with artists, so it’s going to be like the festival but without people”.

She said: “We’re going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know, you recognise from Worthy Farm… We’re going to build into this whole epic journey around the site into the night.”

Describing the livestream as “ambitious”, Emily added: “We’re very excited to be able to show the farm in a way that people have never really seen it, with these incredible artists.”

In January, it was announced that Glastonbury would be cancelled for the second year running, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier this month, Emily revealed that she and her dad Michael had put the wheels in motion for a potential September event on Worthy Farm.

“We have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Emily noted that the Eavis family had also “put an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer”.

“Again, it’s not definite that it’ll go ahead, but needed to set the early wheels in motion now,” she added.