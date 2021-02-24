This year’s Reading and Leeds festival is to go ahead as planned this summer, organisers have confirmed. The news comes days after the UK government unveiled plans to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions in England in the coming months, including a targeted date of 21 June for all social distancing measures to be lifted. On Wednesday, a post was shared on the official Reading and Leeds Twitter page, which read: “Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET’S GO.”

Reading and Leeds 2021 📣 Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer 🎉 LET'S GO 🍻 #RandL21https://t.co/se3B02oFyjpic.twitter.com/EzBLKr3S9T — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2021

Reading and Leeds is set to take place over the weekend of 27-29 August this year, with Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone set to headline over the course of the three-day event. Other acts on the line-up include Disclosure, Queens Of The Stone Age, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Sigrid.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images Stormzy and Liam Gallagher