Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has taken to steps to hopefully put together an event on the festival’s usual site later in the year. In January, it was announced that Glastonbury would have to be cancelled for the second year running, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. More recently, Emily’s father and fellow organiser Michael Eavis gave festival-goers a glimmer of hope, when he claimed a small-scale event could still take place on Worthy Farm in September, on the anniversary of Glastonbury’s first ever outing. Emily has now given fans a fresh update, revealing she and her dad had put the wheels in motion for a potential September gathering.

Harry Durrant via Getty Images Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid stage in 2019

“For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September,” she wrote on Instagram. “Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.” Emily noted that the Eavis family had also “put an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer”. “Again, it’s not definite that it’ll go ahead, but needed to set the early wheels in motion now,” she added. “It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year.”