Glenn Close's Dog, Pip, Steals The Show At LA Awards Ceremony

It’s not easy to steal the spotlight when your scene partner is Glenn Close, but her dog, Pip, managed to do just that on Saturday night.

The Oscar-nominated actress brought Pip – whose full name is Sir Pippin Of Beanfield, according to social media – as her “date” to the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

And while many Hollywood newcomers are understandably nervous on red carpets, Pip looked right at home while photographers snapped away.