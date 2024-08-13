Glenn Close Appears To Fire Back At Donald Trump's Running Mate Over 'Childless Cat Lady' Comments

Glenn Close and JD Vance Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Alex Brandon

Glenn Close has fired off a shady response to past comments made by Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

The celebrated actor appeared in the film adaptation of Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy, for which she earned her eighth Oscar nomination (and, in the process, held onto her title as the living performer with the most Oscar nominations without a win in the awards show’s history).

Advertisement

On Monday, the Fatal Attraction star shared a selfie with her own cat, Eve, on the platform, writing: “Eve would have left a bleeding mouse head in the bed of anyone who criticised any kind of lady with a CAT!”

Vance was criticised more directly by Jennifer Aniston in a rare political comment from the former Friends star last month, in light of his resurfaced remarks, which included a direct dig at Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Posting on her own Instagram story, she said: “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.

“All I can say is Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”



“I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is...Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2024