Former US Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Thursday picked apart what he believes is Donald Trump’s latest “tacit admission” of guilt.

Earlier in the day, the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner ranted in all-caps on his Truth Social platform that he should be granted total immunity if acts he committed when in the White House did break the law.

Trump railed:

“A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function. Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end. Even events that ‘cross the line’ must fall under total immunity, or it will be years of trauma trying to determine good from bad.”

See the full post here:

“If Donald Trump is posting something, there’s a good chance he’s confessing to something,” said Kirschner, who called the rant a “tacit admission” or “implied admission” of guilt from the four-times-indicted Trump.

“But you really don’t have to read between the lines,” Kirschner continued on his Justice Matters podcast. “This is Donald Trump demanding immunity for himself, since when he is ever concerned about what happens to others, other presidents for example. He wants immunity to himself even when events cross the line.”

The post is “probably not as directly incriminating” as some other admissions from Trump, said Kirschner, but added it “ain’t half bad”.

Former President Donald Trump remains the Republican 2024 front-runner despite being indicted in four criminal cases. Alexi J. Rosenfeld via Getty Images

“If I were a prosecutor, I would take a government exhibit sticker, go ahead and slap it on Donald Trump’s latest admission, and maybe keep it in my back pocket,” he explained.

“I’d be prepared to introduce it into evidence at one or more of Donald Trump’s criminal trials, not that [special counsel] Jack Smith needs it,” he added. Smith “doesn’t really need any more confessions from Trump, any more incriminating statements” because he “has more than enough”, he explained.

Trump will likely continue to confess and Smith’s team will be “cataloging every word, every sentence, every post, because Donald Trump can’t help himself,” said Kirschner. Smith’s team will then “be able to pick and choose” the most relevant evidence to present to the juries in the cases he is bringing against Trump.

