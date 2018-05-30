A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter at a house in Gloucester.

Laura Mortimer, 31, and her daughter Ella Dalby were both pronounced dead at a house in Dexter Way, Gloucester in Monday.

Christopher Boon, 28, also of Dexter Way, is charged with two counts of murder and is due before magistrates in Cheltenham, on Thursday.

Police had been called to modern terrace property on the outskirts of the city early on the bank holiday responding to reports that two people had been seriously injured.

Mortimer, a mother-of-three, ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering bespoke bridal gowns and wedding planning services.

In floral tributes left outside the property, Mortimer’s mother wrote: “To my very beautiful daughter Laura and beautiful granddaughter Ella.

“You will always be in my heart and be loved and missed very much. Lots of love, sleep tight, Mum and Hen.”

Mortimer’s sister wrote: “To my amazing, beautiful sister Laura and niece Ella. Words can’t explain how I feel, I’m broken.

“Love you to the moon and back, love Jo, Jon, Riley and Haleigh. Sleep tight baby girls.”