The Malones' Dog Dave Caused Absolute Chaos On Gogglebox And We Can't Stop Laughing

Dave the dog overpowered Tom Malone on Gogglebox Channel 4

There were chaotic and hilarious scenes on Friday’s Gogglebox from one of the show’s most underrated characters – Dave the dog.

The Malones’ family pooch stole the show as he knocked owner Tom clean off his chair during the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 show.

Tom, Julie and son Shaun were sat watching an episode of Sara Pascoe’s Last Woman on Earth, which saw the comedian visiting a Greek monastery, where the inhabitants whistle in order to communicate.

Tom couldn’t resist trying to join in, which came at a price when the command was misinterpreted by Dave, who was also in the room.

The Rottweiler jumped up on the sofa, as Tom struggled to push the huge dog off him.

Eventually, he was overpowered, with Dave pushing him off the side of the sofa.

Shaun and Julie could be seen in hysterics as Tom’s legs were left dangling in the air.

“Knobhead!” Tom told the dog. “Knobhead Dave!

“Fuck it. Dave get off me!” he said, as his family’s laughs continued.

The Malones joined Gogglebox back in 2014, and the trio have also appeared alongside the couple’s other son Tom Jr and daughter Vanessa, and her children.

