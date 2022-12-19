Gogglebox Favourites Marcus And Mica Announce Show Exit

Marcus and Mica on Gogglebox Channel 4

Googlebox stars Mica Ven and Marcus Luther have announced they’ve left the show.

The couple joined the hit Channel 4 series in 2018 and quickly became fan favourites, but said they now feel it is “time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us”.

In a joint statement on Instagram, Marcus and Mica wrote: “We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

“We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew’s but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.”

They continued: “To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much. To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life.

“And lastly, To all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a damn search engine.”

“We love youuuuuuu,” the couple added.

Fellow Gogglebox stars Izzy Warner and Twaine Plummer were among those who commented Marcus and Mica’s post.

“We’ll miss you both!!” Izzy wrote, with Twaine also saying: “Wish all the best in the future.”