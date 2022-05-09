Jenny and Lee have been Gogglebox favourites since 2014 Channel 4

Gogglebox fave Lee Riley has revealed his close pal and co-star Jenny Newby is “recovering well” after undergoing minor surgery.

Lee and Jenny have become one of the hit Channel 4 show’s most popular pairings, offering their critiques on the week’s telly from the sofa in Lee’s caravan since 2014.

However, some viewers were disappointed last week to discover the duo were absent from the latest episode of the current series.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the TV Baftas, he revealed his friend has been “not very well” in recent times, saying: “She is having an operation, a mini one. But she is recovering well, though.”

Lee at the TV Baftas on Sunday night Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Lee added that Jenny had been invited to join him at the TV Baftas, but couldn’t make it as the awards show clashed with her hospital appointment.

“You can’t turn down an NHS operation down, can you?” he added. “But she is doing well.”

Jenny and Lee at the NTAs in 2020 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Gogglebox was nominated for Best Reality And Constructed Factual, which it won for the second time, beating Married At First Sight UK, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Channel 4’s The Dog House.

Lee was among those to take to the stage to accept the award, alongside Gogglebox’s creators and producers.

Meanwhile, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s “silent” routine during last year’s Strictly Come Dancing was named the Must-See TV Moment of the year, which is the only category voted for by the public.