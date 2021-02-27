Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has revealed he is engaged as the show returned for a new series on Friday. He and sister Sophie were seen discussing his engagement to girlfriend Paige Yeomans on the hit Channel 4 series. Sophie asked him: “Do you feel any different now that you’ve got engaged?”

Channel 4 Sophie and Pete on Gogglebox

“Yeah, I think,” Pete said. “I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife.” “Yes, you’re going to have a wife,” Sophie replied.

Pete revealed Sophie will serve as his best man at the wedding, saying: “Well it’s going to be my best wo-man, isn’t it? It will be you.” “Correct,” Sophie said. “Course it will! “I’ll not be wearing a tux, I’ll be wearing my own dress,” she insisted, before adding she had no desire to cop off with any of Pete’s friends at the wedding. Sophie is also close to Paige, referring to her as her best friend in a post she recently shared on Instagram.