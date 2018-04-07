‘Gogglebox’ fans were left unimpressed with one of its stars following Friday night’s (6 April) episode, labelling him “disgustingly cruel” for tying his dogs’ ears up.
Show regular Stephen Webb was seen showing his mum Pat how he made his three pet poodles look like different singers by tying hair bobbles around their ears.
The pair were then seen laughing as he showed off ‘Kylie Minogue’, ‘Whitney Houston’ and ‘Heather Small’.
One of the dogs could be seen trying to remove the headband by rubbing its head against the sofa.
Viewers quickly took to Twitter to slam the Brighton hairdresser, calling him out for his “completely unacceptable” behaviour.
HuffPost UK has contacted Stephen for comment.
Stephen, who has been a regular on the Channel 4 show since its launch in 2013, became a fan favourite alongside his former boyfriend Chris Butland-Steed, thanks to their witty asides and (sometimes) brutal put downs.
But Chris decided he’d had enough of the show and quit after the last series to be replaced by Stephen’s mum, Pat, to dish out their thoughts on the week’s telly.
A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series.”