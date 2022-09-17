The stars of Gogglebox paid emotional tributes to the Queen during Friday night’s episode, following her death last week at the age of 96.

Viewers hailed the “powerful” opening to the Channel 4 show as cast members broke down in tears over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

As BBC presenter Huw Edwards broke the news to the nation about the monarch’s death, Gogglebox favourite Jenny couldn’t hold back her tears.

Advertisement

“When she first took over, she said be it a long reign or a short reign, she would work till the end. And that’s what she did,” the tearful star said.

Mary was also in tears, and said she believed the UK doesn’t have a female role model anymore.

“This is the problem, we don’t have a role model now,” Mary told her husband Giles. “There’s nobody of her stature in our public life that we can admire.”

When Giles pointed towards Prince – now King – Charles, Mary said: “A female role model I was thinking of. We need a female role model. I mean, who else is there? No one.”

Advertisement

“I mean , she’s incomparable, but we had 96 years,” Mary added.

Meanwhile, Izzi expressed how she feels complete “disbelief” over the Queen’s death, as Amani admitted that it never “crossed her mind” that she would no longer be around.

Georgia remarked that the title ‘just doesn’t sound right’ at the first mention of the Queen’s eldest child being declared King Charles III, having succeeded his mother on the throne.

Viewers praised the show’s tribute to the Queen on social media, describing it as a “masterclass in television”.

Advertisement

Jesus how powerful is this opening of gogglebox and the reaction to the queens death. Quite upsetting and it’s 8 days on. When I see huw edwards announce the death again it hit me. You never expect to ever hear the passing of the queen #Gogglebox well done @C4Gogglebox — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 16, 2022

#gogglebox got it spot on tonight. Well done to the production team 👏 — Sarah 💙 #NHSblueheart (@Sarah00310609) September 16, 2022

I have to say #Gogglebox handled the coverage of the Queen’s death perfectly 👌🏻 A masterclass in television — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) September 16, 2022

In a statement released by Channel 4, the channel outlined how it had made “significant changes” to its schedule, “including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen”.

It continued: “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Advertisement