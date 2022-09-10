Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete Sandiford Channel 4

Viewers were overjoyed to see Gogglebox airing as normal on Friday night, at the end of a particularly unstable 24 hours for the UK.

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday evening, the UK’s main broadcasters made substantial changes to their schedules, switching their planned programming for rolling news coverage.

However, on Friday afternoon, Channel 4 confirmed that the new series of Gogglebox would launch as planned that night, “bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers”.

“Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.

“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Statement: "Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. #Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers." pic.twitter.com/spCD0zMFPg — Goggleboxfanpage (@goggleboxshow) September 9, 2022

This week’s Gogglebox was filmed prior to the Queen’s death, with many praising Channel 4 for airing the episode as planned and bringing them some “comfort”, “warmth” and “light relief”:

I’m so glad Channel 4 decided to still show #Gogglebox tonight. A welcome break. A brief distraction. I understand the need for rolling news coverage on other channels. And I’ve been watching a lot of it. But it’s nice to also have the option of something lighter to watch. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 9, 2022

A good decision for @Channel4 to show #Gogglebox tonight. A lovely bit of warmth to make us smile at this sad time 😚 — Glenn Scott (@glenrules) September 9, 2022

So happy #Gogglebox is back! It couldn’t have come at a better time! 🤗 — Jussie 💙💛🌻 (@JV2theP) September 9, 2022

Time for #Gogglebox a little light relief after a heavy few days ❤️ — matty Fan account) 😊 (@bbukreality93) September 9, 2022

Really grateful to @Channel4 for broadcasting @C4Gogglebox tonight. As sad as the news is, this is the comfort viewing we all need tonight. Thank #Gogglebox — Meera Jade Patel (@MeeraJade) September 9, 2022

Thank you @Channel4 for putting on #Gogglebox we all needed that laugh as a break to all of the sad news we’ve had this last 24 hours.. @C4Gogglebox @PeteandSophie @Petesandiford @leegogglebox @ellieandizzi — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 9, 2022

So pleased that #Gogglebox is still on tonight, it’s one of my favourite shows, need a bit of light relief in among all the sadness! ❤️ — Jules🌻🐉💫 (@juleslaglamour) September 9, 2022

Saw most of the news yesterday and only sombre music at work today. Tonight's #Gogglebox was a tonic in a sad time. Thanks @Channel4 — Kerry 🌞🌛🌻 (@Mummy_Bear52) September 9, 2022

Not trying to be disrespectful in any way but thank you @Channel4 for giving us this weeks episode of #gogglebox a chance for the nation to take their minds off the events of the last 24 hours for at least as little while. — Callum Mccrae (@callummccrae1) September 9, 2022

Glad @Channel4 decided to put Gogglebox on 🙂 Was in need of bit of a laugh after sad news of the Queen's passing 😢

It's silly taking all the programs off, should be able to watch/listen to what u want & maybe have just 2 channels dedicated.

It cheered me up anyway 😊#Gogglebox — 🦋 SaNd¡eJJ ⫩ 💙 (@SandieJ3) September 9, 2022

I’m glad @Channel4 chose to air Gogglebox last night. I’ve been sick of the back to back coverage of Queen related content on other channels, we don’t need to watch it non stop to care about her death. It’s not good for your mental health #Gogglebox — 🐈🪴🐀🍄✨Pickle✨🍄🐀🪴🐈 (@FlopsyPickle) September 10, 2022

Channel 4 made the decision to remove adverts from Friday’s episode, meaning it clocked in at 45 minutes, rather than the usual hour.

It had previously been announced that The Last Leg – which usually follows Gogglebox – would not be airing on Friday night.

Presenter and comedian Adam Hills explained: “We’ve decided not to do an episode of [The Last Leg] tonight. It just doesn’t feel right.

“We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.”

We’ve decided not to do an episode of @thelastleg tonight. It just doesn’t feel right. We’ll pay tribute to Her Majesty next week but for now our thoughts are with her family, and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 9, 2022

It has also been announced that in light of the Queen’s death, ITV will be airing documentaries about the Queen during the day on Saturday.

Following this, the evening’s usual run of shows – including The Masked Dancer and The Voice – will air as usual, albeit in different time slots, due to the lack of ad breaks.

