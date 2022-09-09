People have been fondly looking back at some of Queen Elizabeth II’s most memorable on-screen appearances, following her death at the age of 96.
On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the country’s longest-reigning monarch in history had died at her residence in Balmoral.
Since then, many have taken the opportunity to reflect on her legacy and impact during her 70-year reign, as well as some of the more light-hearted moments that allowed the Queen to show off her sense of humour.
One such occasion was during the 2012 Olympics, when the Queen (and her corgis) made an unexpected cameo alongside Daniel Craig in a James Bond-themed sketch.
As well as appearing at the palace alongside 007, the scene ended with the Queen (alright, we think it might have been a body double) parachuting out of a helicopter to kick off the elaborate Opening Ceremony…
Similarly, the Queen also appeared in a sketch with Paddington Bear earlier in the year, as part of the festivities for her Platinum Jubilee.
The official Twitter account for Paddington Bear shared an emotional tribute to the Queen after her death, which called back to their Jubilee sketch:
Meanwhile, many have also been reminiscing about an uncharacteristically enthusiastic display from the Queen after she spotted some cows during her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016:
Others have been sharing a humorous exchange between the Queen and her friend Sir David Attenborough that aired during a 2017 ITV documentary:
And soap viewers have also been sharing snaps from when the Queen – herself reported to be a fan of a soap opera or two – visited the sets of both EastEnders and Coronation Street:
Following the news of her death, many world leaders and political figures have been publicly paying their respects, alongside a host of famous faces from the UK entertainment industry.
The Queen’s eldest son Charles, who became King upon the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”