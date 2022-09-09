The Queen with Daniel Craig and Paddington Bear YouTube

People have been fondly looking back at some of Queen Elizabeth II’s most memorable on-screen appearances, following her death at the age of 96.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the country’s longest-reigning monarch in history had died at her residence in Balmoral.

Since then, many have taken the opportunity to reflect on her legacy and impact during her 70-year reign, as well as some of the more light-hearted moments that allowed the Queen to show off her sense of humour.

One such occasion was during the 2012 Olympics, when the Queen (and her corgis) made an unexpected cameo alongside Daniel Craig in a James Bond-themed sketch.

As well as appearing at the palace alongside 007, the scene ended with the Queen (alright, we think it might have been a body double) parachuting out of a helicopter to kick off the elaborate Opening Ceremony…

We won’t forget The Queen meeting James Bond at the 2012 Olympics .

Showing a great sense of humour 👍🏽👑#QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/ZbwSkNqewy — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) September 8, 2022

In memory of The Queen let’s remember her in this tremendous sketch from the Olympic 2012 opening ceremony ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8nrW3LKGCl — James (@Surreycricfan) September 8, 2022

I think Queen Elizabeth had a great sense of humour and she was a good sport. She proved this when she made her grand entrance to the London 2012 Olympics alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond.

This was absolutely magnificent.

#RIPQueenElizabeth #QueenElizabeth #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/T9gKTcQzdU — The Sting (@TSting18) September 8, 2022

never forget when The Queen skydived with James Bond into the opening ceremony of the London Olympics pic.twitter.com/BSOd8nsDsp — NRG Grady Rains (@GradyRains) September 8, 2022

The Queen jumping out a helicopter at the Olympics…. Forever an iconic moment ❤️

pic.twitter.com/5sXsGVMZFj — Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) September 8, 2022

Let’s also not forget Queen Elizabeth II’s role in this great Olympic moment. pic.twitter.com/SzLHUSf79k — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 8, 2022

Similarly, the Queen also appeared in a sketch with Paddington Bear earlier in the year, as part of the festivities for her Platinum Jubilee.

Paddington said it best - Thank you for everything 👑😢



How lucky were we to have The Queen all these years, a remarkable life and remarkable lady. We are feeling very sad in our household #RIPQueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/lMiXnD8F1G — Heidi BT 🐾🎾🏁 (@Heidi_BTerrier) September 8, 2022

"Perhaps, you'd like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington Bear says pulling one from under his red hat before the Queen pulls out one from her handbag.

“Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Forever my favorite video of #QueenElizabeth & @paddingtonbear...

Rest in peace your Majesty!👑 pic.twitter.com/TTW3IB0Ln6 — Bridget D ✌️💜🐈‍⬛🐾 (@ZoeyCatBell) September 8, 2022

My favourite moment of #QueenElizabeth was her recent morning tea with Paddington Bear to mark 70 years as British Queen. We're at our best when we can have a laugh at ourselves. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/fVlMkSvy1a — Stephen Parnis (@SParnis) September 8, 2022

The Queen was always more than just our monarch; she was the change in our pocket, the lyrics in our anthem and the unwavering constant in our lives.



Plus she was best mates with Paddington. If you ask me, that’s a legacy worth celebrating pic.twitter.com/lNJfYaGxO5 — Ben Shires (@BenShires) September 8, 2022

The Queen and Paddington Bear get the Platinum Party at the Palace rocking. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/ndaotiPbE5 — Laura Corvalán 🦹🏻 (@p0nja) September 9, 2022

The official Twitter account for Paddington Bear shared an emotional tribute to the Queen after her death, which called back to their Jubilee sketch:

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, many have also been reminiscing about an uncharacteristically enthusiastic display from the Queen after she spotted some cows during her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016:

Let's all remember this fantastic moment when the Queen saw some cows ❤️pic.twitter.com/CEfKQm3qQl — LADbible (@ladbible) September 8, 2022

My favourite memory of #QueenElizabeth was how excited she got at her 90th birthday parade when she saw the cows x pic.twitter.com/lLKWNcZFrV — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) September 8, 2022

Always loved this little clip of The Queen, getting excited by seeing Cows.. pic.twitter.com/3HHcKuXtWJ — Meriel (@MerielMyers) September 8, 2022

On the sad occasion of her passing, please take a moment to enjoy the time The Queen was excited to see some cows.



May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PvdlDs8v3J — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 8, 2022

I shall choose to remember the Queen at her best: genuinely excited to see cows pic.twitter.com/S5Rh5a2zRc — Red Sky At Night 🇺🇦 (@redskyatnight) September 8, 2022

Others have been sharing a humorous exchange between the Queen and her friend Sir David Attenborough that aired during a 2017 ITV documentary:

One of our favorite moments featuring the late Queen and another British legend in their 90s, David Attenborough #hermajesty #thequeen #queenelizabeth #davidattenborough #touchingstory pic.twitter.com/47YMKdjQBt — Nouveau Media UK (@MediaNouveau) September 8, 2022

Just two soon-to-be 96 year olds, sharing a joke about trees. Thanks @itvnews & @jayobtv for this magical clip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5vxB7M83m — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 8, 2022

A lovely clip of the Queen and Sir David Attenborough.

R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ll. https://t.co/VEEba0OY3d — Cressida Cowell (@CressidaCowell) September 8, 2022

Sir David Attenborough and Queen Elizabeth II were born in the same year, 1926. They shared a decades-long friendship. They worked closely and for five years they produced annual Christmas speeches. Both have been dedicated to a long service of duty. May QEII RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/f5TBNJlKh6 — LorEssa 🇩🇪 🏴‍☠️ 🕸🎼🛥♦️🇦🇺 (@LorEssa123456) September 8, 2022

The Queen and David Attenborough sharing a joke pic.twitter.com/Pz18HmwP8X — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) September 8, 2022

And soap viewers have also been sharing snaps from when the Queen – herself reported to be a fan of a soap opera or two – visited the sets of both EastEnders and Coronation Street:

Not sure if people have seen this.. Queen of England & Queen of #EastEnders R.I.P Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/y03UXpdqHl — Let Suki be happy (@ILoveSukiFromEE) September 8, 2022

I'd have love to be a fly on the wall when The Queen visited #EastEnders (2001) pic.twitter.com/xT04XtU45A — Darren Hilbert (@EastieOaks) September 8, 2022

Royal history. The Nation’s history. Queen Elizabeth II visiting the cobbles of Coronation Street in 1982 and 2021. #CoronationStreet #ERII #Corrie pic.twitter.com/gVI655RBWU — Corrie Art (@CorrieArt) September 8, 2022

The Queen at Coronation Street, last year. pic.twitter.com/R1FHuVswyk — Lewis (@lewispringle) September 8, 2022

