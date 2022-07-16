Roman Kemp Is All Of Us As Dad Martin Makes 'Disgusting' Sex Confession On Celebrity Gogglebox

Martin and Roman Kemp on Celebrity Gogglebox Channel 4

Roman Kemp was every kid who’s ever had to listen to their parents oversharing as his dad Martin made a sex confession on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The father and son duo, who are two of the hit Channel 4 show’s regular contributors, sat down to give their verdict on Netflix’s How To Build A Sex Room on Friday night’s episode.

The raunchy series sees interior designer Melanie Rose helping couples transform a room in their homes for getting intimate in.

The show prompted an X-rated admission from Spandau Ballet star Martin, which left son Roman walking off in disgust.

“I don’t want a room that’s just dedicated to sex,” he said. “Why can’t you have sex everywhere?”

“Oh gross!” Roman said.

“But you do! Me and mum, everywhere!” Martin revealed.

“Oh that’s disgusting,” Roman said, getting up from the sofa.

“No, we do. Everywhere around the house,” Martin, who is married to singer Shirlie Kemp, continued. “There’s not like a special room.”

“No cos now I’m sitting on the sofa,” Roman said as he walked out of the room.

Roman recently admitted that he choses to do the Channel 4 show as it’s a chance to make memories with Martin.

He told Metro: “The reason I chose Gogglebox is that I know that when I’m older and when he’s not here anymore, I can say to my kids and my grandkids, ‘This is the relationship I had with my dad.’ So that’s why I do it.”

However, after Martin’s admission, Roman might just be starting to rethink his decision.

It is not the only awkward parent-child moment that has played out on the most recent series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Last month, many famous faces were left cringing when they had to watch Fifty Shades Of Grey with their family members.