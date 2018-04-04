Going From Party Girl To Team GB Triathlete: The Resilience I Didn't Know I Had

Like many women, I had stared at my bum in the mirror many times. But one particular butt-cheek gazing moment in the summer of 2015 was different.

I was not looking at its shape or size but three letters on the red, white and blue fabric. GBR. GBR for Great Britain. In two months time I was to compete for my country in a World Championships triathlon event in Chicago.

Me, compete at a world championship sports event? It seemed ludicrous. I’d always considered myself a girly girl. A fashionista and connoisseur of cocktail bars. At school I was far from athletic. I skived PE whenever I could because I thought the changing rooms were dirty and I was scared of netballs and hockey sticks so was always last to be picked for teams. So how had I now become the type to swim in pongy lakes and spend my Sundays on a bike for six hours smeared in bike oil and my own sweat?

Rewind to autumn 2013. I went through a breakup (always the cue for drastic lifestyle change). Around the same time all my friends were either leaving London, where I live, or having children. I was lost.

What was left of my social life just seemed to be frivolous drinking. It’s easy in our culture to find superficial drinking buddies. There are always work drinks, birthday invitations, reunions. But it seemed so futile. I’d always rested my popularity on being a gregarious party girl always game for a cocktail and gossip. But at the age of 36 I was starting to pay the price of being a social drinker in productivity.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

So, I joined a running club. But something about the camaraderie of a sports club sang to me. In my low patch I was craving the sort of group activities and banter that fill your life so easily in your 20’s, before your friends get responsibilities.

I was so enamoured with that vision, that it didn’t occur to me that I wasn’t into running. I was fit, sort of. I used the gym twice a week (in my designer matchy gear). I swam occasionally in a my gym’s tranquil heated pool with fluffy towels and I did the occasional 20-minute jog. I exercised to stay slim. I never felt the need to push myself or go out in the elements if I could do it an air conditioned space.

What concerned me more than the prospect of running, was the prospect of fitting in. I imagined the sorts of people who joined running clubs were the sort of people who owned waterproofs and thermals. To me, the outdoors was barbaric and my way of staying warm and dry was to take black cabs.

On the evening of my first visit to Victoria Park Harriers in east London, I dithered about what clothes to take for the bar after the run (yes, this running club had its own bar!). My wardrobe was high couture. I didn’t do jeans and hoodies. I fished something out from a bag destined for the charity shop. Last year’s fashion was my idea of ‘casual’. After the run in the club changing rooms, I spotted a hairdryer on the side but didn’t dare use it among such a hardy crowd.