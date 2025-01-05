Glen Powell, Cate Blanchett and Jonathan Van Ness at the 2025 Golden Globes Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Talk about life coming at you fast – we’ve only just taken our Christmas decorations down and suddenly we’re in the thick of awards season.

On Sunday evening, the biggest stars from both the big and small screen gathered in Los Angeles for the 82nd Golden Globes, with the ceremony celebrating the biggest achievements in both cinema and TV over the last 12 months.

Fittingly for such a glitzy event, the guestlist was very much A-list, with nominees like Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Angelina Jolie, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande all in attendance.

It was also a massive year for British talent, with homegrown stars like Cynthia Erivo, Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Grant, Eddie Redmayne and Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd all up for some of the top awards at this year’s event.

Going into Sunday night’s ceremony, the polarising Netflix musical Emilia Pérez was the most-nominated movie, with an impressive 10 nods overall, including for cast members Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and the film’s breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón.

In the TV categories, it was The Bear that led the charge yet again, with five nominations in total, including nods for series leads Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas also received recognition in the supporting categories.

And it wasn’t just the nominees on the red carpet – as well as host Nikki Glaser, Hollywood greats like Andrew Garfield, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Coolidge, Glenn Close and Kathy Bates were also called on to present during the ceremony, while Oscar winner Viola Davis is the latest recipient of the coveted Cecil B DeMille Award.

You can see all of the unmissable red carpet photos from this year’s Golden Globes below – and make sure you keep checking back over the course of the night, as we’ll be updating this article with more pictures as they are released…

