While the rest of us got a good laugh at “Fiji water woman” Kelleth Cuthbert and her Golden Globes photobombing, one person who hasn’t seen the funny side is Jamie Lee Curtis. The ‘Halloween’ actress presented an award during the ceremony, but was less than impressed with certain happenings on the red carpet. She posted on her Instagram page: “So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website.

“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.” Sharing photo evidence that proved that she’d deliberately moved away from the branding, so as not to give anyone free advertising, she added: “Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. “The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

David Crotty via Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet

Kelleth – the woman who wound up stealing focus from many a celeb at the event – has insisted she was not seeking out the cameras as she did her job on the red carpet, noting: “It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot.” “I had absolutely no idea what was happening because I obviously didn’t have my phone on me,” she continued. “I didn’t find out until the last stragglers of the red carpet were heading into the awards ceremony, and all these people walking by started shoving their phones in my face and showing me that I was trending on Twitter, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of [having gone viral] till later.”

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Kelleth in the background of Cody Fern and Richard Madden's photo