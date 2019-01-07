The stars of the big and small screens were out in force on Sunday night, as the Golden Globes took place in Hollywood.
But given that the ceremony kicked off at 1AM UK time, you’re more than forgiven for choosing to get a decent night’s kip instead.
Here are all the best bits that happened while you were sleeping...
Ben Whishaw Dedicating His Award To ‘Queer Icon’ Norman Scott
The ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ actor was visibly overcome when he won an award for his role in BBC drama ‘A Very English Scandal’.
After thanking his co-star Hugh Grant and the show’s writer Russell T. Davies, he turned his attention to the man he played.
“I dedicate this to Norman Scott, who took on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find inspiring,” Ben said, calling him “a true queer hero and an icon”.
Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph Were On Seriously Fine Form
Amy and Maya brought some laughs to what what was often (we’ll say it, don’t worry) quite a dull ceremony.
Presenting the Best Supporting Actor and Best Screenplay prizes, the duo managed to lovingly throw shade at nominees while expertly stealing the spotlight with a marriage proposal bit.
Can they host next year, please?
Everything Olivia Colman
From opening her speech with “cor, blimey!!” to calling Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz “my bitches”, her two-minutes on stage were wonderful from start to finish.
See the full story on her speech here.
Regina King’s Speech
‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ isn’t out in the UK yet but if you’re somehow unsure of whether to see ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins’ latest film, allow us to point you in the direction of Regina’s speech.
After triumphing in the Best Supporting Actress (Film) category for her star turn in the movie, she issued a rallying call to arms for all of the filmmakers in the room.
“So often everyone out there hears us on the red carpet and says we are using the time to talk about ourselves and I just want to say Time’s Up x 2,” Regina said.
“The reason why we do this is because we understand our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone and I’m going to say in the next two years everything I produce – I’m making a vow and it’s going to be tough – will be 50% women.
“I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry but in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us.”
Winners Thanking Their Parents
We cannot get enough of this. Richard Madden was one of the first winners to do this, shouting out his parents, who were in the audience.
“Mum and dad, who flew all the way from Scotland, I wouldn’t be here without you,” he told them.
Host Sandra Oh then did the same when she triumphed for ‘Killing Eve’ and Mahershala Ali, who won for his star turn in ‘Green Book’, namechecked his mother and grandmother in his speech.
When it was his turn to accept an award, ‘The Assassination Of Gianna Versace’ actor Darren Criss said: “This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood, and I’m enormously proud to be a teeny-tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman.
“So mom I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my I love you dearly. I dedicate there to you.”
Christian Bale Thanking Satan For Helping Him Play Dick Cheney
The actor’s speech was genuinely hilarious and he clearly riffing on the spot, which made it even more impressive.
“We are all a bunch of lucky buggers to make a life out of something we love,” he told the star-studded audience, before claiming ‘Vice’ director Adam McKay chose him to play the former vice-president because he needed “someone who can be completely charisma-free and vile”.
Christian then thanked Satan for “giving me inspiration for this role” and turned towards his wife in the audience to ask: “Am I missing anything, darling??”
It was also a great reminder of the fact he actually has a British accent, something we had honestly completely forgotten.
Glenn Close’s Total Shock At Winning
Glenn bagged an award for Best Actress In A Film Drama, a prize which many had expected to go to ‘Lady Gaga’ for ‘A Star Is Born’.
By the time she made it on stage, Glenn was already in tears but on fine form, quipping that her film ‘The Wife’ had taken so long to be made because of its title.
Getting more serious, she continued: “To play a character so internal, I’m thinking of my mum, who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life and in her ’80s said ‘I feel I haven’t accomplished anything’, and it was so not right.
“Women, we are nurturers, that is what is expected of us, we have our husband and our children and we have to find personal fulfillment and follow our dreams and we have to say ‘I can do that’ and ‘I should be allowed to do that’.”