Richard Madden had a seriously good Sunday night, triumphing at the Golden Globes with an award for his star turn in ‘The Bodyguard’.

The 32-year-old was rewarded with the Best Actor in a Television Drama prize for his portrayal of Sgt. David Budd and fans on both sides of the Atlantic were understandably delighted to see him win.

Within minutes, the actor’s name was trending on Twitter too as thousands rushed to share their thoughts.

Here are the tweets which sum up the joy of him winning a Golden Globe...

We can’t get enough of Americans loving him