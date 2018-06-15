A ‘Good Morning Britain’ representative has hit back at the founder of the organisation Fathers4Justice, over a “stunt” he pulled during Friday’s show.

Matt O’Connor had been invited on the ITV daytime show for a debate about Father’s Day, specifically whether or not it made sense to have separate days in honour of mums and dads.

However, things quickly got derailed when Matt took the moment to claim he’d been made to feel like an “outcast” behind the scenes at ‘GMB’.

He complained: “I’m just going to say one important thing here, I’ve been made to feel like an outcast today in this studio. I was put, not in the green room with [fellow guest Ollwyn Moran], but I was dumped outside.”