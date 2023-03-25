Ranvir Singh Shrugs Off Comments About Relationship Age Gap: 'People Are Obsessed'

Ranvir Singh at last year's ITV Palooza Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Good Morning Britain anchor Ranvir Singh has insisted she doesn’t dwell too much on comments about the age gap between herself and her partner Louis Church.

The ITV daytime stara has been in her current relationship for just over two years, first meeting Louis when he was a producer on her series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Much has been made in the press of the fact Louis is 18 years her junior, but shrugged off these comments in a new interview with Woman & Home magazine.

“I don’t see an age gap,” she said (via the Daily Mail). What really matters in any kind of relationship in life is a synchronicity of values and emotions. I don’t know why we’re so obsessed with the age gap.

“As we are, right now, we are blissfully happy and Louis lives very much in the present.”

Ranvir met her current partner while competing on Strictly three years ago Ray Burmiston via PA Media

Ranvir also recalled knowing that “Louis was special” the first time they met behind the scenes at Strictly.

“I knew Louis was special the minute he walked in,” she recalled, per The Mirror. “I was doing three jobs and I’ve never been more tired. I was slumped in my chair at 7am.

“Louis asked, ‘Do you want a drink?’. I was so tired I couldn’t say anything. Fifteen minutes later, he came back with a green tea, a Berocca, Haribos and a KitKat. I thought, ‘That is exactly what I want’.”

“From that moment he has instinctively known exactly what I need,” she added.

Ranvir was previously married to ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal, but she announced shortly before she began appearing on Strictly that they had parted ways.

The two exes share a 10-year-old son, Tushaan.

Speaking to The Sun last year about her new relationship, Ranvir said: “I think that for lots of people who meet someone when they’re already a parent, there probably is a much higher bar. It’s OK for you to really like someone, but those things can’t progress very much unless that bond is real, true and authentic.

“I think this is why single parents stay single for a long time, because it’s too risky. You’re very protective of your own relationship with your child.

“I think that’s a very common experience for people. But I have definitely found a bit of magic.”