Ranvir Singh Speaks Out About Her Experience Of Living With Alopecia

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her experiences of alopecia, during a conversation about Will Smith at this year’s Oscars.

ITV presenter is currently sitting in for Lorraine Kelly on her daytime show, and on Friday morning, discussed the incident during Sunday night’s ceremony that saw Will confronting Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

After coming on stage and slapping the comedian, Will then returned to his seat, telling Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Jada has spoken out in the past about how her own hair loss inspired her to shave her head last year.

Speaking to Ranvir, Lorraine’s resident medical expert Dr Amir Khan explained that around eight million women in the UK are affected by hair loss.

Ranvir speaks to Dr Amir in the Lorraine studio ITV

“Me [being] one of them,” Ranvir said. “I can show you. We were at Thorpe Park on Mother’s Day and I feel dreadful about the photographs because your hair’s going backwards.

“I’ve always had a fringe, I’ve found ways to cover it, I use coloured sprays and things. I’ve got a patch in the middle, I’ve got a patch at the back.”

She then explained: “It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine, and it’s never come back, so I understand a little bit of the real discomfort you live with having it."

“If anything,” Ranvir added, “It’s certainly made us talk about what it is, which at the expense of Jada, Will and Chris, somehow at least we are talking about this and women know that they’re not alone.”

Ranvir Singh says she's experienced hair loss since she was a child ITV

Earlier this week, Ranvir appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the day’s headlines, but had to come off air mid-broadcast when she suffered a severe allergic reaction.

She later gave fans an update on her condition, thanking fans for their advice and “guidance”.