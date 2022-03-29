Good Morning Britain Presenter Ranvir Singh Gets Replaced Halfway Through Live Broadcast

Good Morning Britain made a last-minute switch-up on Tuesday morning, swapping Ranvir Singh for another presenter in the middle of a live broadcast.

Ranvir had been in the studio to discuss the morning’s headlines with anchors Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, with the former then praising her for soldiering on despite what he described as “the worst hay fever I think I’ve ever seen”.

“What’s going on? Yes, that’s why I’m looking like this today, apologies,” she then explained. “I’m OK, I think.

“I’ve got streaming eyes, and a very sore face. But Dr Hilary is here, luckily! That’s one of the perks of working here is that you’ve got a doctor on hand.”

Ranvir Singh as seen during Tuesday's GMB ITV

However, half an hour later, it was revealed that Ranvir had been replaced by occasional GMB stand-in Louisa James.

“It’s five past seven, we have the rest of the day’s news now, and it’s no longer Ranvir – Louisa, you’ve stepped in, Susanna said later in the show, clarifying the situation for viewers.

Louisa explained: “Ranvir is fine. Well, I think she’s going to be fine. We think she’s had a bit of an allergic reaction to something, maybe. She’s got a bit of a sore eye. But she’s resting.”

Louisa updates Richard and Susanna about Ranvir's condition ITV

Richard then reiterated that he thought Ranvir had the “worst case of hay fever I think I’ve ever seen”, with Susanna adding: “It is particularly bad for sufferers at the moment. So Ranvir is out for the moment. Welcome, Louisa. Thanks for stepping in.”

Prior to the show, Ranvir tweeted: “Anyone else got the worst most painful stinging hay-fever they’ve ever had? I can barely keep my eyes open. If there was a vaccine for this I’d sign up asap.”

Anyone else got the worst most painful stinging hay-fever they’ve ever had? I can barely keep my eyes open. If there was a vaccine for this I’d sign up asap :( — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) March 29, 2022

Ranvir joined GMB as its political editor when the show launched in 2014, and in the year’s since, her on-screen presenting role has increased.

After Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit last year, Ranvir co-hosted the following day’s broadcast with Susanna Reid, and now regularly anchors GMB.