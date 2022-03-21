Martin Lewis apologised if he had broken broadcasting rules during an interview with health secretary Sajid Javid on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

The Money Saving Expert, known for giving financial tips and tricks to the public, apologised for making “a campaigning call” as he pressed the minister on the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement

Martin, who was guest presenting the ITV breakfast show with host Susanna Reid, pointed out that people who use oxygen machines or electric wheelchairs will be severely impacted by rising energy prices.

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid interview Sajid Javid on Good Morning Britain ITV

He told the health secretary: “You don’t have to give me an answer, it’s not a question,” before Javid replied: “It’s a very straightforward yes. Absolutely, those are some of the most important people in our society and they’re exactly the kind of people we should do everything we can to support including from our department and the NHS.”

Advertisement

As the interview ended, Martin said: “Forgive me if I just broke the rules there.”

Susanna quickly reassured him, saying: “You are forgiven by the way. You’re allowed to have an opinion.”

Advertisement

“It was a campaigning call,” Martin said. “I hope I didn’t break some broadcasting regulations by doing that and stepping over the line. But I do think it was important.”

“Absolutely right,” Susanna said, adding the show had been “inundated” with stories from people who rely on electricity for their health and mobility aids and will be affected by the energy price surge.

Martin is one of Good Morning Britain's regular guest presenters ITV

Over the weekend, Martin said he was “out of tools to help people” amid the cost of living crisis, as he called on the government to intervene.

“I am virtually out of tools to help people now,” says the Money Saving Expert



Martin Lewis says the UK is facing the worst cost of living crisis he has ever seen#Raworth https://t.co/PYeTp7O30G pic.twitter.com/foekmqPlph — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 20, 2022

He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning: “It’s not something money management can fix, it’s not something that for those on the lowest incomes telling them to cut their belts will work, we need political intervention.

Advertisement

“I’ve been the Money Saving Expert since 2000… I’ve been through the financial crash, I’ve been through Covid. This is the worst, where we are right now.”