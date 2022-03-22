Martin Lewis Responds To Calls For Him To Host Good Morning Britain Permanently

Martin Lewis has addressed calls for him to take on a permanent presenting role on Good Morning Britain.
However, sadly for fans of the Money Saving Expert, it seems we won’t be seeing him take on Piers Morgan’s former job full time.
The financial expert has insisted the hours involved in presenting the ITV breakfast show are not a fit with his day job providing the public with financial tips and tricks, which remains his top priority.
After hosting Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid on Monday and Tuesday, Martin received praise for his presenting style, with many on social media calling for him to feature on the show regularly.
In response, Martin tweeted: “Many kind comments about me doing @GMB more permanently.
“Sadly the workload & hours mean its not compatible with my day job, so I can’t do more. Shame, as I enjoy the challenge.
“Yet being the Money Saving Expert is m’calling & where I think I’ve most impact. I can’t risk that.”
Along with the likes of Adil Ray and Richard Madeley, Martin has become a familiar face on Good Morning Britain following Piers Morgan’s sudden exit last year.
Since the combative host’s exit, bosses have chosen not to award a spot to a full-time presenter, instead using a roster of guest anchors to front the show alongside Susanna.
In November, an ITV rep told The Sun there were “no current plans” to stray from their current rotation of guest hosts, adding: “GMB is performing well with its established family of presenters and a rotation of guest presenters.”
On Monday’s GMB, Martin apologised for making “a campaigning call” as he pressed the health secretary Sajid Javid on the current cost of living crisis, drawing attention to how people who use oxygen machines or electric wheelchairs will be severely impacted by rising energy prices.
“I hope I didn’t break some broadcasting regulations by doing that and stepping over the line. But I do think it was important,” he said.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.