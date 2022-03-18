Good Morning Britain’s Weather Presenter Laura Tobin Is A No-Show After Boozy Night Out

If you’ve ever been out on a school night and forgotten to set your alarm for work the next day then spare a thought for Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin.

Laura did just that on Friday when she failed to turn up for her job presenting the weather on live TV.

GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard jokingly filled in viewers about Laura’s whereabouts when they cut to the weather minus an actual weather presenter.

Laura was nowhere to be seen on Friday's Good Morning Britain. ITV

“She’s the last to wake-up this morning, she’s overslept,” Ben told viewers.

“Nobody could raise her!’ Kate chimed in as it cut to her empty seat by the weather map.

Fellow presenter Charlotte Hawkins added: “I was going to cover her back and I thought no one would notice, I’ll just seamlessly carry on and fill in until she gets here.”

Ben then joked: “I think if we all put £1 on her voice being husky, we won’t be disappointed.”

Laura had spent Thursday night at the Ultimate News Quiz with This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Loose Women’s Charlene White and the some other members of the GMB team.

But we think Laura will be let off the hook this time as the quiz was all for a very good cause, raising £200,000 for Action Child and the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Laura eventually rocked up just before 7am revealing she had actually turned down the after-party but simply forgot to set her alarm.

Ta-daaaaah! ITV

However, she did reveal eating chicken nuggets for breakfast and drinking coke, which is a bit of a giveaway as to how she was feeling (as was spilling her drink all over the GMB desk).

After her arrival, Ben joked: “Should we actually let Laura on live television? has anybody cleared this?”, while co-host Kate quipped: “Has anybody breathalysed her?”

Explaining her early morning ordeal, Laura said: “One thing I forgot to do was set an alarm to wake up. Sally, our GMB editor, thank you so much for phoning my physical phone and waking me up. I don’t think what I said to her was very polite. But there we are. I am here.”

Laura had shared photos on her Instagram stories of her night, and anticipated having a bit of a sore head today, as she captioned one pic: “A late night on a school night. Could be interesting for @gmb tomorrow!”

We think any sore heads were worth it though as Team GMB won the quiz and took home the trophy.