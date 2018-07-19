GMB Weather Presenter Laura Tobin Tears Up As She Launches Cards For Parents Of Premature Babies

Laura Tobin got a tear in her eye as she talked about why she has helped to create a range of cards for the parents of premature babies.
“Sending a traditional baby card with a baby on, or cute images, may be upsetting to parents of premature babies as it reminds them of what they are missing out on - a baby at home,” the weather presenter said on Good Morning Britain this morning (Thursday 19 July).
“Also cards like ‘thinking of you’, could imply the worst. Quite a few people sent blank cards with personal messages inside as they wanted to let us know they were thinking of us.”
Tobin gave birth to her “extremely premature” daughter Charlotte three months early in 2017.
Tobin was involved in a focus group of parents, which was organised by GMB and local hospital charity Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS). They talked to writers from card makers Hallmark to help them understand each step of their premature baby’s journey through neonatal care. Following the discussions a set of four cards was created and 20p from each sale will be donated to premature and sick baby charity Bliss.
Fighting back the tears, Tobin said: “I just feel really moved because I know that anyone else who had a premature baby that those words for them will be really supportive and it will bring some happiness at the end of these really long days.
“It’s just so nice that Charlotte has inspired something that will help all premature babies and parents and it will mean friends and family don’t feel so awkward around it.”
Tobin explained that the time following the birth of a premature baby can be very stressful. “Friends and family want to offer support but it’s hard to know what to say and do, especially as we were in hospital with Charlotte every day,” she said.
“When one of the GMB team said how hard it had been to find a suitable card to send when Charlotte was born, that sparked the idea. I thought it was so lovely, tears came to my eyes.”
