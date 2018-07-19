GMB Weather Presenter Laura Tobin Tears Up As She Launches Cards For Parents Of Premature Babies

Laura Tobin got a tear in her eye as she talked about why she has helped to create a range of cards for the parents of premature babies.

“Sending a traditional baby card with a baby on, or cute images, may be upsetting to parents of premature babies as it reminds them of what they are missing out on - a baby at home,” the weather presenter said on Good Morning Britain this morning (Thursday 19 July).

“Also cards like ‘thinking of you’, could imply the worst. Quite a few people sent blank cards with personal messages inside as they wanted to let us know they were thinking of us.”

Tobin gave birth to her “extremely premature” daughter Charlotte three months early in 2017.