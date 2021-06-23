There was a surprise in store for Ranvir Singh during Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, when she briefly ducked off set to answer a video-call from her son live on air.

After a discussion between Ranvir, Adil Ray and Susanna Reid about the pressures working mothers can find themselves in, the host disclosed with a laugh: “My son is FaceTiming me when I’m on air!”

“Talk about busy women!” Susanna joked, with Ranvir declaring: “Sorry, I’m just going to have to answer, it’s my son. To see if everything’s OK at home!”

“You do that, make sure everything is alright,” Adil assured her, adding: “Breaking news! ‘Mum, where’s the peanut butter?’.”