The last thing anyone wants to be greeted with first thing in the morning is the camera crew of a national TV show – even if you did literally enter a competition called Wake Up To Win 24 hours earlier.

Unfortunately for one Good Morning Britain viewer, that’s exactly what happened during Wednesday’s edition of the daytime show.

As part of the Wake Up To Win competition, Andi Peters rocked up to one viewer’s home in Mansfield to surprise them with their £3000 cash prize, and got a priceless reaction in the process.

First off, Andi had Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley laughing out loud back in the studio, as he found himself hammering at the door with no answer.

“Oh no there’s a dog!” he announced, after hearing barking on the other side of the door. “Hopefully the dog doesn’t bite.”