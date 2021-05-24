Bill Turnbull left Susanna Reid speechless on his first day co-hosting Good Morning Britain, when he made a cheeky reference to her former co-host Piers Morgan’s explosive last day with the show.

On Monday, Bill and his long-time BBC Breakfast co-star Susanna were reunited on GMB, where he’ll be guest anchoring until Wednesday.

However, things got off to a bit of a tense start, when Bill attempted to cut an interview with MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan short.

Towards the end of the interview, Bill declared that they’d have to “leave it there because we’re past 8am and I’m very sharp on time”, to which Susanna interjected: “Oh no! No we’re not going to leave it there!”

She later revealed to viewers that Bill was “very agitated” with her as, during their days at BBC Breakfast, they “had to stay to time”, at which point he held up four fingers, pointing out that the interview was then running four minutes over its allotted time.