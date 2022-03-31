Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh Updates Fans After Being Replaced Mid-Broadcast

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has updated fans after being replaced in the middle of Tuesday’s live show.
Earlier this week, Ranvir told her Twitter followers she was suffering with the “worst most painful stinging hay fever” that she’d “ever had”, which later proved an issue when she went live to the nation.
After discussing the morning’s headlines with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, she explained: “[Hay fever] is why I’m looking like this today, apologies. I’m OK, I think. I’ve got streaming eyes, and a very sore face.
“But Dr Hilary is here, luckily! That’s one of the perks of working here is that you’ve got a doctor on hand.”
However, half an hour later she had been replaced by occasional GMB stand-in Louisa James, who told viewers that the host had “had a bit of an allergic reaction to something”.
Ranvir has now updated fans on her condition, explaining she’d had an “allergic reaction to something more than tree pollen”.
“Thanks for all the guidance on my streaming sore eyes this week!” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. “It was an allergic reaction to something more than tree pollen as the skin around my eyes has gone paper thin and sore.”
She then added she’d be back on our screens as a guest host of Lorraine from tomorrow morning and “all of next week”.
“Sorry for my face,” she joked, adding a clown-face emoji.
Ranvir joined GMB as its political editor when the show launched in 2014, and in the year’s since, her on-screen presenting role has increased.
After Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit last year, Ranvir co-hosted the following day’s broadcast with Susanna Reid, and now regularly anchors GMB.
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.