And now it’s time for some absolutely devastating news. Despite impressing viewers, Richard Madeley is not about to become a permanent member of the ‘Good Morning Britain’ team.
The TV host had quite the impact when he stood in for Piers Morgan last month, winning plaudits for terminating an interview with defence secretary Gavin Williamson.
But despite reports over the weekend claiming that Richard’s popularity is about to result in a permanent ‘GMB’ job, a source has told HuffPost UK this is not the case.
“GMB love having Richard on to fill for Piers Morgan and Ben Shephard but there are no current plans for him to have a regular slot,” they said.
Longtime fans of the show will remember that Piers was given his permanent job after standing in for Ben.
While the programme had something of a shaky start when it began broadcasting in 2014, viewing figures have steadily increased and they recently launched a World Cup special, ‘Good Evening Britain’.
The most recent episode of the spin-off was a huge hit thanks to guest Danny Dyer, who was his usual outspoken self, labelling David Cameron a twat (twice) and putting Piers in place during a discussion about ‘Love Island’.