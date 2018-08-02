Codenamed “Dragonfly”, Google’s experimental search engine has apparently been under development since 2017.

The Intercept initially reported Google’s plans on Wednesday, saying that it had seen internal Google documents and spoken to people familiar with the plans.

Google currently has no presence in China after it removed itself in 2010 over censorship concerns. It has been actively seeking a way back into the country ever since.

Reuters reports that the search engine would only show government approved results and would even block certain terms or phrases entirely.

Google is reportedly working on a censored version of its search engine designed specifically for China .

Progress on the project picked up after a December meeting between Google’s Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and a top Chinese government official, it added.

Search terms about human rights, democracy, religion and peaceful protests will be among the words blacklisted in the search engine app, which The Intercept said had already been demonstrated to the Chinese government.

The finalised version could be launched in the next six to nine months, pending approval from Chinese officials, it added.

Chinese state-owned Securities Times, however, said reports of the return of Google’s search engine to China were not true, citing information from “relevant departments”.

But a Google employee familiar with the censored version of the search engine confirmed to Reuters that the project was alive and genuine.

On an internal message board, the employee wrote: “In my opinion, it is just as bad as the leak article mentions.”

The worker, who declined to be named, said that he had seen slides on the effort and that many executives at the vice president level were aware of it. He said he had transferred out of his unit to avoid being involved.

Separately, a Chinese official with knowledge of the plans said that Google has been in contact with authorities at the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) about a modified search program.