Gordon Ramsay And Wife Tana Announce They're Expecting Their Fifth Child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have announced they’re expecting their fifth child.

The TV chef shared the news on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day with a video featuring all their children.

The clip shows Ramsay’s three daughters and son all say ‘Happy New Year’ to the camera, before panning around to his wife Tana. She also sends a new year wish, before pulling up her sparkly top to reveal a large baby bump.

“Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsays,” the chef, 52, captioned the video.