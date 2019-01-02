Gordon Ramsay And Wife Tana Announce They're Expecting Their Fifth Child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have announced they’re expecting their fifth child.
The TV chef shared the news on his Instagram account on New Year’s Day with a video featuring all their children.
The clip shows Ramsay’s three daughters and son all say ‘Happy New Year’ to the camera, before panning around to his wife Tana. She also sends a new year wish, before pulling up her sparkly top to reveal a large baby bump.
“Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsays,” the chef, 52, captioned the video.
Many sent congratulations messages, with more than 10,000 people commenting on the post. “What lovely news, I also have five children and it’s brilliant,” wrote one person. Another commented: “Wow, what great news to end the year, we are all so happy for you.”
The couple, who are already parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19, suffered a miscarriage when Tana was five months pregnant in June 2016.
At the time, the celebrity chef posted the announcement on his Facebook page alongside a touching black and white snap of the couple. “Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks,” Ramsay wrote.
“We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.”