Gordon Ramsay And Wife Tana Welcome 6th Child Into The 'Ramsay Brigade'

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their six child, the couple confirmed over the weekend.

Posting on social media over the weekend, just days after he turned 57, the celebrity chef wrote: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay.”

Alongside photos of himself and Tana shortly after she gave birth, he added: “7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Posting the photos on her Instagram page, Tana noted that the Ramsay family is “definitely complete”.

“It’s been a nerve wracking nine months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” she told her followers.

“Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

Gordon and fellow TV personality Tana tied the knot in 1996, and welcomed their eldest child, a daughter named Megan, two years later.

Since then, they’ve also become parents to 23-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and well as 22-year-old Tilly, who you may remember from the 2021 season of Strictly Come Dancing.

More recently, the couple announced the birth of their four-year-old son Oscar in 2019, before introducing their latest arrival, another son, earlier this month.

Earlier this year, the Kitchen Nightmares star told People magazine that his wife wanted to have another baby as she didn’t want “Oscar growing up on his own”.

“On his own?” he joked. “He’s at school every day, and he’s got his four siblings! So, oh man, watch that space… I’m f―-ed.”