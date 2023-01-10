Gordon Ramsay Sparks Chaos During Radio Interview As He Drops F-Bomb At 8.40 In The Morning

Gordon Ramsay pictured at the F1 Grand Prix last year Eric Alonso via Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay’s interview on the Radio X breakfast show got off to a chaotic start when the celebrity chef dropped an F-bomb while listeners were still tucking into their cornflakes.

The Kitchen Nightmares star paid Chris Moyles a visit on Tuesday, but apparently hadn’t been aware of quite how live the show would be.

“Thank you so much for having me on,” Gordon began, after the host joked about how “nervous” he was to be interviewed. “I’m so fucking excited…”

“Oh bad language already!!” the host responded, and when the cook seemed nonplussed, Chris pointed out: “You just said the F-bomb!”

“You said there was a bleep!” Gordon insisted. “You said it was seven seconds behind!”

When Chris protested that this was, in fact, not the case, the chef added: “You did! You sent me a text before I came on here saying ‘you’re fine in case something slips out’.”

“Gordon, you’ve not replied to a text from me since 2010!” the I’m A Celebrity star then responded.

“I’m sorry!” Gordon said. “Why didn’t you tell me?”

Still, while Chris’ co-hosts might have been left apologising for the gaffe, it seems that at least a handful of listeners saw the funny side…

Ooops @RadioX was that a cheeky F bomb from @GordonRamsay 😂😂😂 — paul turner (@paultur05890766) January 10, 2023

First 5 seconds in and Gordon Ramsay drops the F bomb live on @RadioX 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tom (@TomsTechHD) January 10, 2023

Gordon Ramsay dropping an f-bomb in the first three words of his @RadioX must be a record? 😂 — Dan Townley (@Dan_Townley) January 10, 2023

Less than 2 seconds on the radio and @GordonRamsay drops the F bomb live on air! Funny as fuck though! @RadioX @ChrisMoyles #FBomb — Roz Ingham (@rozingham84) January 10, 2023

Gordon Ramsay dropping the f-bomb on @RadioX in his very first sentence! Gordon: “You said there was a 7-second delay”.

Chris Moyles: “No I didn’t!” — Craig Baker (@craigyb85) January 10, 2023

Gordon Ramsay with the F Bomb on @RadioX



Great start to the day 😂😂 — Saintee12 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@saintee12) January 10, 2023

Chris has fronted Radio X’s breakfast show since 2016, having previously hosted in the same slot on BBC Radio 1.

Last year, he took part in I’m A Celebrity, alongside the likes of Boy George, Matt Hancock and eventual winner Jill Scott.