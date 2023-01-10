Gordon Ramsay Sparks Chaos During Radio Interview As He Drops F-Bomb At 8.40 In The Morning

Gordon Ramsay’s interview on the Radio X breakfast show got off to a chaotic start when the celebrity chef dropped an F-bomb while listeners were still tucking into their cornflakes.
The Kitchen Nightmares star paid Chris Moyles a visit on Tuesday, but apparently hadn’t been aware of quite how live the show would be.
“Thank you so much for having me on,” Gordon began, after the host joked about how “nervous” he was to be interviewed. “I’m so fucking excited…”
“Oh bad language already!!” the host responded, and when the cook seemed nonplussed, Chris pointed out: “You just said the F-bomb!”
“You said there was a bleep!” Gordon insisted. “You said it was seven seconds behind!”
When Chris protested that this was, in fact, not the case, the chef added: “You did! You sent me a text before I came on here saying ‘you’re fine in case something slips out’.”
“Gordon, you’ve not replied to a text from me since 2010!” the I’m A Celebrity star then responded.
“I’m sorry!” Gordon said. “Why didn’t you tell me?”
Still, while Chris’ co-hosts might have been left apologising for the gaffe, it seems that at least a handful of listeners saw the funny side…
Chris has fronted Radio X’s breakfast show since 2016, having previously hosted in the same slot on BBC Radio 1.
Last year, he took part in I’m A Celebrity, alongside the likes of Boy George, Matt Hancock and eventual winner Jill Scott.
After leaving the show, Chris admitted he’d struggled sharing a close living space with Hancock, revealing he at one point even had to walk off set in an unaired scene.